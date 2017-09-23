Henrico outlasts Patrick Henry in OT 35-34

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henrico, Va - Cullen Bryant's PAT in overtime was the difference as Henrico improved to 3-1 on the season with a 35-34 win over Patrick Henry.

Patriots QB Hunter Hart returned from missing 3 games with mono to gather up 227 total yards and three touchdowns...the last coming on Patrick Henry's first possession of overtime to give the Patriots a 34-28 lead. His 2 point conversion try was stopped.

But Henrico's Tyrelle Ellison did him one better with four scores, two on the ground and two receiving. His final score tied the game at 34 in overtime setting up Bryant's heroics.

Henrico QB Theo Chambers, the area's number two rated passer, was 16 for 30 for 242 yards, with three TDs and an interception. The Warriors are at Highland Springs in week 6 while Patrick Henry (3-1) is on the road at Atlee.