Couple severely injured in Disputanta house fire

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A Disputanta couple is in the hospital after suffering severe injuries in a house fire early Saturday morning.

Fire and EMS units were returning from a brush fire when they were called to the 13000 block of Arwood Road just before 1:45 a.m. by a neighbor for a residential structure fire. Crews arrived on scene shortly after they were dispatched to find the couple outside in the front yard. One had suffered severe burns in various areas of their body while the other suffered severe smoke inhalation.

Both were transported to VCU Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

Firefighters entered the home, conducted a search and quickly extinguished the blaze. Investigators arrived and determined that the fire started in the living room near a space heater and electrical devices.