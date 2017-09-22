RICHMOND, Va. - Jewelers of America spokesperson Amanda Gizzi is with us to talk about whats on trend for Fall. Amanda shows us unique pieces to liven any wardrobe. In style this season are pieces with pops of warm autumn color and jewelry with cool black and sterling silver. One final fun trend are jewelry pieces with snake and serpent themes, which are sure to be a real conversation starter! For more information you can visit http://www.jewelers.org
Staying on trend this Fall with Jewelers of America
-
Fabulous Fall Bridal Trends
-
EK Designs
-
Celebrating “Beauty Week” with The Caroline Doll & Saks Fifth Avenue
-
Man and woman wanted for Carytown jewelry store robbery
-
Transitioning from summer clothes to a fall wardrobe
-
-
How this fitness guru plans to rehab downtown Richmond building
-
Give your fall a fresh start with these closet cleaning tips
-
Popular author Candice Ransom chats about new book
-
Bow Ties for Back-To-School
-
New looks for a new year!
-
-
Your pocketbook & consumer trends
-
Why Kroger is giving away free fruit to kids
-
Quick and simple makeup tricks to enhance your end-of-summer look