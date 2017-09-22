Family escapes Mechanicsville house fire

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A family of four was able to escape an early morning house fire Friday in Mechanicsville, Hanover Fire-EMS Battalion Chief Gregory Martin said. Firefighters were called to the 8000 block of Southern Watch Place at about 4:46 a.m.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the roof of the two story home,” Martin said. “About 30 Fire-EMS personnel made a fast attack on the fire and were able to bring it under control at 6:17 a.m.”

The family who escaped the fire was not hurt, Martin added.

The Hanover Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the Friday morning fire.

This is a developing story.

