Sen. Mark Warner talks about Obamacare repeal, Russia investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday was a busy day on Capitol Hill with developments in the Russia investigation and Facebook ads, as well as in the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare.

And Virginia Senator Mark Warner was in the middle of all it.

He joined Bill Fitzgerald in the CBS 6 studio to discuss the details about Facebook’s decision to turn over its information on Russian-sponsored ads as well as the latest developments in the Republican effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.