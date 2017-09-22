North End Juice Co. expands south into Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — A local juice bar has picked its second spot in the region, while beginning to plant seeds for expansion further afield.

North End Juice Co. is taking over 1,300 square feet once occupied by Gogi Bibimbap in the Shops at the Arboretum retail center at 9101 Midlothian Turnpike.

It’s the company’s second location in the metro area, adding to a walk-up store at 718 N. Cleveland St. in the Museum District.

“It’s a larger space than what we’re used to,” owner Channing Miller said. “We have people that drive from Midlothian to our location in the Museum District … so we decided to open a location here.”

The Midlothian spot is targeting an October debut, Miller said. It plans to hire about 10 employees.

Broker Robby Brownfield with CBRE | Richmond, along with fellow brokers Ned Brooks and Tyler Brooks of CBRE | Hampton Roads, handled the lease, one of its first since taking over management of the 102,000-square-foot shopping center in August.

North End Juice Co. launched less than a year ago, offering pressed juices, smoothies and coffee. Its menu also includes a few food items such as breakfast burritos, stuffed croissants and acai bowls.

The move into Midlothian is a family affair of sorts.

