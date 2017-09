Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kristen is always playing golf on the links, so this time around I decided to give it a try at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club. Actually, I wasn't golfing, but I was making the greens pretty.

As part of my Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me series, I learned how to move the hole, water the greens, and rake the bunkers.

