Murdered man’s family grateful missing girlfriend captured in NC

RICHMOND, Va. -- The family of a murdered Richmond man is thanking police after his missing girlfriend was apprehended in North Carolina Friday morning.

Shatema Smith, the 37-year-old missing woman wanted for questioning in the murder of 33-year-old Montez Matthews, was captured in Wake County, North Carolina.

Police did not release additional information about her capture, but Richmond officials said detectives were headed to the state to interview her.

Federal Crime Insider sources said that when local law enforcement ran the tags on the Mercedes Benz Smith was driving, they learned there was a wanted fugitive behind the wheel.

The victim’s brother, Kenny Matthews, said the family is devastated by the loss.

“My brother was everything to me,” Kenny Matthews said. “We done everything together. Now we can't even communicate no more, you know what I mean?"

Kenny Matthews said his brother spent Sunday in Williamsburg watching football. When he got the call that he had not show up for work, his gut feeling was to send police by his house to check on him.

A friend and Kenny Matthews found Montez face down in his Frank Road home in South Richmond Tuesday afternoon.

Kenny Matthews said he immediately knew it was murder.

Crime Insider sources said he was shot multiple times.

The victim’s greyish green Mercedes was missing from the home as were other items that pointed to foul play.

"His cell phone was gone. All be bought was Jordans. All the Jordan were gone, all his hats, jewelry, clothes," Kenny Matthews said. "And I mean, she mistakenly left one pair of drawers? All she left was one pair of funky drawers."

Crime Insider sources later said that Smith, Montez's missing girlfriend, was a person-of-interest.

Family members said they were stunned by the news and said that they welcomed Smith into their family.

"Now we see her now, it’s too late," Kenny Matthews said.

Montez Matthews was remembered as a family man and an uncle to several nieces and nephews.

"He'd give you the clothes off his back," Kenny Matthews said. "He had a heart of gold."

The family is now hoping for justice as they make funeral plans.

"I appreciate the [police department’s] hard work and dedication,” Kenny Matthews said. "We just want justice now.”

Montez Matthews, whose death is the city's 47th homicide of 2017, will be laid to rest in Toano on Monday.