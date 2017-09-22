Living your best life through the golden years.

RICHMOND, Va. – “Ignite Your Passion” is the theme for this year’s National Active Aging Week! The Richmond area’s Active Aging Committee member Eric Garmon and Committee Chair Cora Dickerson stop by to chat about the event which takes place Sunday, September 24th through Saturday, September 30th. This year’s event will rival last year’s which hosted over 5,400 participants in over 200 events! For more information and a list of events you can visit http://www.agewellva.com/aaw.html and https://www.facebook.com/RVAActiveAgingWeek/