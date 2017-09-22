Woman killed on road; driver taken into custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Louisa County after a woman was found dead along the side of the road.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run outside the Blue Ridge Shores subdivision at about midnight Friday morning.

As of noon Friday, the woman's body remained at the scene along the 1100 Firehouse Drive, near Trevilians Volunteer Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle believed to have struck the woman has been taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators have not yet released information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.