Fall is Planting Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Va. - We visited Cambridge Mattice at Colesville Nursery to learn about Autumn planting trends. The Colesville Nursery staff is always ready to lend a hand and offer insight to help make your garden grow. Cambridge also showcases some of the wonderful, Winter vegetables that are available for both pot and ground planting. The Fall Open House 20% OFF Everything event will take place Friday, September 28th from 12pm to 4pm and Saturday. September 29th from 8am to 3pm. For more information you can visit http://www.colesvillenursery.com