Hotel shooting victim found on I-64 near Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries late Thursday night, according to Henrico Police.

Police were called to the Regency Inn on Eastridge Road, near Parham Road, to investigate a shooting at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

"Upon further investigation police located a male victim in a vehicle on Interstate 64 west near exit 177 [Interstate 295 in Short Pump] suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound," Henrico Police Lt. Michael Stanton said. "The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation is currently ongoing."

Police have not yet released additional details about the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

