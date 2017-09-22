Boyfriend arrested after woman found dead along Louisa road

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A Louisa County man has been charged with second degree murder after his girlfriend was found dead along the side of the road Friday morning.

Investigators say a 40-year-old woman, whose name has not yet been released, was found dead around 8:00 a.m. by a neighbor.

The woman’s body was found outside the rear gate of Blue Ridge Shores Subdivision on Firehouse Drive.

“It appears as though she’d been struck by a vehicle and was deceased,” said Louisa Major Donnie Lowe.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office later determined that the hit-and-run incident happened around midnight.

The Friday morning discovery shocked neighbors in the normally quiet community.

“It’s just hard to believe this really happened this close to home,” said neighbor Sarah Hunley.

Deputies say 30-year-old Gregory P. Veres, the victim’s boyfriend, was the driver of the vehicle. They say he left the scene on Firehouse Drive after hitting her. Deputies say the couple were living together at a relative’s house.

Investigators said it would be 7 hours before the victim was found when a homeowner came outside to find her in front of a tree and he called 911.

Veres was taken into custody and questioned by investigators after he called them Friday morning reporting that his car was heavily damaged.

Veres has been charged with second Degree Murder and is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County. If convicted he could face five to 40 years behind bars.

He is scheduled to appear in the Louisa County District Court Monday, September 25.

The 40-year-old victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin who live out of state.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.