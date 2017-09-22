Acoustic guitar sensation Christie Lenee

RICHMOND, Va. – Singer Songwriter Christie Lenee joins us to perform two enchanting acoustic guitar pieces. Christie, who recently won the 2017 International Finger Style Guitar Championship, showcases her skills on our stage with these instrumental pieces. Christie will be performing in the Richmond area Friday, September 22 at 8pm at the Tin Pan and on Saturday, October 20th at the Ashland Coffee & Tea at 8pm. She will also perform on Saturday, September 23rd in Arlington, VA at the Claredon Day 2017 from 11am to 6pm. For more information you can visit http://christielenee.com/