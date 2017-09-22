16th Annual Chesterfest

RICHMOND, Va. —

Saturday 10 am 4 pm

Chesterfest – Bringing Chester Village to life, 11801 Centre Street, Chester, Va. Festivities begin at 10 a.m., 150 Arts and crafts, merchant vendors, as well as a huge kids zone, rock climbing walls, obstacles courses, live entertainment, music an a wide range of things to do.

For details visit http://chesterfest.org/ or call (804) 405-5443. Chesterfest is free, pay as you go for food, drinks and vendor purchases.