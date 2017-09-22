15-year-old Norfolk suspect arrested after carjacking ends in crash

NORFOLK, Va. – A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after a carjacking ended in a crash, according to WTKR.

On Sept. 21 around 5:45 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of East Virginia Beach Blvd. for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the victim, a 22-year-old woman. The woman told police that when she returned to her car, two men walked up to her and one of the men pulled out a gun. She told police the man demanded the keys to her car. She gave him the keys and both men drove away in her white Honda CRV.

Later that night around 7 p.m., police were called to the 1300 Virgilina Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

When police arrived, a 19-year-old man told them that while he was outside of his home, a white SUV pulled up and a man got out of the SUV with his face covered. The suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to the victim’s red Toyota. The victim gave the suspect the keys, and the suspect drove away in the Toyota. There were no reported injuries.

Around 9:25 p.m., police received a tip that the stolen SUV was traveling on East Little Creek Road and Chesapeake Blvd.

Officers saw the vehicle at East Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road and tried to pull the car over. The vehicle sped away and crashed in the 7000 block of Azalea Garden Road.

The driver, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody. He received minor injuries from the crash and was treated on scene. There was no one else in the car and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The teen has been charged with two counts of carjacking, receiving stolen goods, destruction of property, two counts of use of a firearm in commission with a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, eluding police and driver without an operator’s license.

He is currently being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police are still looking for the white Honda CRV and ask anyone with information about these incidents to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.