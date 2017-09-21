Police search for bank robbery suspect on John Tyler Chester campus

Police search for Chester bank robbery suspect
September 21, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The search for a bank robbery suspect shut down access to John Tyler Community College’s Chester campus for just under an hour Thursday afternoon.

Chesterfield police said a man robbed the Virginia Credit Union at 13025 Jefferson Davis Highway at 2:41 p.m.

Police said the suspect walked up to a teller and passed a note demanding money.

No one was injured.

Surveillance photo of bank robbery suspect.

The suspect, who police said did not display a weapon, ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was last seen running in the direction of John Tyler Community College.

As a result, officials said all entrances and exits to JTCC’s Chester Campus were closed as of 3:15 p.m.

“All entrances and exits to JTCC’s Chester Campus are temporarily closed for access due to law enforcement officials on campus actively searching for a suspect involved in a nearby incident,” officials posted on the school’s website.

The school issued an all-clear at 4 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion in his mid-20s with a slender build and about 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike zip up sweatshirt, black pants and sunglasses, and was carrying a purple backpack.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.