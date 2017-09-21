RICHMOND, Va. – We’re celebrating National Pecan Cookie Day with Sweet Leanne’s Pecan Drops. Leanne Fletcher of Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond, showed us how to make these sweet and sugary little bites. For more information you can visit http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175
Sweet Leanne’s Pecan Drops
Ingredients:
• 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter
• 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans
• 4 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract
• 3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
• 1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar for rolling
Directions:
• In a mixer cream butter and gradually add confectioners’ sugar and salt.
• Beat until light and fluffy.
• Add pecans, almond and vanilla.
• Gradually add flour and mix well.
• Shape dough into balls about 1 teaspoon for each cookie.
• Place on ungreased cookie sheets, and bake for 15-20 min.
• Cool slightly, then roll in the extra confectioners’ sugar.