RICHMOND, Va. – We’re celebrating National Pecan Cookie Day with Sweet Leanne’s Pecan Drops. Leanne Fletcher of Big Herm’s Kitchen at 315 N 2nd St. in Richmond, showed us how to make these sweet and sugary little bites. For more information you can visit http://bighermskitchenrva.com/5175

Sweet Leanne’s Pecan Drops

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 cups unsalted butter

• 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 cups finely chopped pecans

• 4 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

• 3 cups sifted all-purpose flour

• 1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar for rolling

Directions:

• In a mixer cream butter and gradually add confectioners’ sugar and salt.

• Beat until light and fluffy.

• Add pecans, almond and vanilla.

• Gradually add flour and mix well.

• Shape dough into balls about 1 teaspoon for each cookie.

• Place on ungreased cookie sheets, and bake for 15-20 min.

• Cool slightly, then roll in the extra confectioners’ sugar.