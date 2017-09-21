Six-year-old boy survives cancer, now helps other young patients

HENRICO, Va. – Waiting for your turn to shine requires patience; lots of patience. Especially when you’re six years old, surrounded by adults.

It’s Bryant Hennessy’s big day. The Henrico first grader is appearing in his first television commercial. This may be a terrifying prospect for some, but Bryant is used to staring down fear.

Three years ago Easter Sunday, Bryant’s doctors delivered a parent’s worst nightmare, their son was diagnosed with Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Carolyn Hennessy says her son’s battle with A.L.L. would last three years.

“It was devastating,” says Bryant’s mom, Carolyn. “They told us that it was leukemia. When they told me he would be finished in 2017, I almost fell to the floor because I could believe how long it was. But here we are.”

Bryant would endure rounds of chemotherapy, steroids and endless hospital stays.

“It was really tough,” says Bryant.

Through it all the soft-spoken boy yearned for the day he would be cancer free. That day finally arrived in July. Bryant was so touched by the care he received. He already knows his career path.

“Make sure you have to look for me if you have cancer because I’m going to be a cancer nurse when I grow up,” says Bryant.

Bryant is also working with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“At light the night when everyone lights their lanterns what does that look like? It looks super pretty,” says Bryant. “They raise a lot of money,”

Light the Night is a nationwide fundraiser made up of teams like Brave for Bryant.

“We always have a motto in that if you have something really, really bad spin it around and make it as best you can,” says Carolyn.

For this little guy shooting a commercial is small change when you’ve beaten cancer.

“I think anyone who has cancer is brave and strong and whatever you think of you can make it happen,” says Bryant.

Bryant Hennessy is a young man who is shining bright through the lens of life by helping others.

“Because it’s just the right thing to do and if you don’t I feel like you’re missing out on all of the fun.”

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” fundraiser is Oct. 7.

