Richmond ready to take part in Play Day RVA

RICHMOND, Va – Dozens of city organizations, businesses and schools are taking part in the first ever Play Day RVA Thursday.

The goal is to get kids, families and communities active, playing and healthy.

The initiative came about after the national nonprofit KaBOOM! designated all nine Richmond regions as a “2017 Playful City,” making our area the nation’s first “Playful Region.”

To celebrate, the Capital Region Collaborative (https://www.capitalregioncollaborative.com/1781-2/) decided to get everyone involved for Play Day RVA .

Dozens of groups and organizations will host events that will integrate play into daily life.

For example, the Children’s Museum of Richmond has some specials going on for adults, Maymont will have lawn games and the James River Association will take people out canoeing on the river.

Employees from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and Carmax are volunteering as recess coaches at Bellevue Elementary School in Church Hill.

“It’s important that kids have access to play, particularly kids from low income neighborhoods who don’t have access to safe parks and playgrounds. We know the time for recess is diminishing in schools, and this is a way to lead them in some traditional recess games,” said Kelley McCall with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

Organizers of Play Day RVA cite research that shows daily activity benefits children not only in the classroom, but outside as well.

Physical activity reduces risk of depression, obesity and stress.

