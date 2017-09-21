King, adorable German Shepherd pup, needs forever home

Cell phone of murdered man pinged in Chesterfield
Posted 11:07 am, September 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:28AM, September 21, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal Care and Control officials are looking for a home for a very special dog.

King, a six-month-old German Shepherd with a mild case of mega esophagus has to be fed sitting up in a special chair.

The pup can drink a limited amount of water, which is something that will need to be managed by his owners.

The folks at the shelter are hoping a German Shepherd lover willing to take him in and provide the special care he needs.

The specially built chair will be given to whoever adopts him.

If you're interested, contact Richmond Animal Care and Control at 804-646-5573.