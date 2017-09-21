Multiple animal shelters team up for Petersburg adoption event

PETERSBURG, Va. – Multiple shelters are teaming up this weekend for an adoption event at the River Street Market in Old Town Petersburg.

Six local animal care and control groups will attend the event: Prince George, Hopewell, Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Sussex, and Surry.

There will be pet-friendly vendors that day as well and dogs are always welcome to browse too.

The market is even setting up a doggy play area for those who already own a pet and would like to bring them for some fun.

There is plenty of parking right beside the market, which is located directly across from the Croaker’s Spot Restaurant.

The adoption event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

All shelters attending have varying applications, processes, and fees.