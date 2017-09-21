Innsbrook After Hours presents Brian McKnight

RICHMOND, Va. —

Innsbrook After Hours Concert Series features Brian McKnight Thursday, September 21.

The Innsbrook After Hours concert series is close to its season finale, presenting R&B Singer, Songwriter, Producer and most iconic and prolific R&B artist Brian McKnight Thursday, at the Servpro of Richmond Pavilion in Glen Allen. He has released 13 albums to date, seven of them have gone platinum, with several going two and 3x platinum, and he has sold over 20 million albums worldwide. So expect to hear some of his greatest hits including “Back at One”, “Anytime”, Still in Love”, “One Last Cry”, Crazy Love and music from his latest CD “Genesis”. McKnight’s talents as a musician is just as prolific, he plays eight instruments including piano, guitar, bass guitar, percussion, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn and trumpet.

McKnight signed with his brother Claude McKnight III and his band in 1990, his released his first self-titled debut album in 1992 and as they say the rest is history. In 2016, McKnight released his first live CD, DVD, and Blu-ray collection entitled “An Evening With.” McKnight also gives back to the community with “The McKnight 360 Foundation” launched in 2012 to help raise awareness and provide solutions for the lack of funding for musical programs in schools across the country. McKnight’s next stop after Richmond is Fredericksburg at Celebrate Virginia After Hours Friday, September 22.

Gates at 5 PM. Local singer, songwriter, actress Desiree Roots will open for McKnight at 6:45. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA. www.innsbrookafterhours.com or call 804-423-1779. The final concert at Innsbrook features Country music greats Alabama, Friday, September 29.