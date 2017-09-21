Get your “30 minutes a day” for heart health!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The American Heart Association recommends that older adults get 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise at least five times a week to maintain a healthy heart. To help with this, JenCare and the American Heart Association are hosting the “Richmond Heart Walk” which is happening Saturday, October 7th at 8am at the West Creek Parkway. Dr. Daniel McCarter, Richmond Chief Medical Officer at JenCare and George Wheeler, Market President of JenCare Virginia, join us to talk about the event and astounding health benefits a half-hour of exercise a day affords seniors. Registration for the event is FREE. For more information you can visit www.RichmondVAHeartWalk.org