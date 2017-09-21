Final Score Friday Game of the Week (3)Highland Springs at (8)Lee-Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair has said so many times before in his great career, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man." For the last two years, Highland Springs has been the man as they have won two straight State Championships in Class Five.

In our Final Score Friday Game of the Week, the Springers will travel to Lee-Davis, one of the top contenders in Class Five and who has started the season 4-0 for the second time in the last three years.

"We want it to be our Super Bowl" Loren Johnson (Highland Springs Head Coach) said. "It's a big game for us. We want to win them all. We go in with the same intensity and enthusiasm about every game, no matter who the opponent is."

"I think we can play with anybody" Ryan Turnage (Lee Davis Head Coach) said. "I tell them this all the time, find a way to be in the game in the 4th quarter and you'll never know who'll will win."

While the Confederates have played the Springers tough over the years, Highland Springs has the upper hand in this series. They have won six straight including a playoff game in 2015. And the average margin of victory over that time is 21 points.