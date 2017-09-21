Christian’s Pizza in West End sold to new owners

RICHMOND, Va. — A local smoothie shop owner has a taste for pizza – and he may be eyeing tacos next.

Vimal Patel, whose V.N.P. Management owns two area Tropical Smoothie Café franchises, along with business partner Ricky Patel recently purchased the Christian’s Pizza location in the Village Shopping Center.

The pair closed on the sale in late August for a disclosed amount, Vimal Patel said. The deal did not involve the Christian’s Pizza location near VCU at 404 Harrison St.

“As far as locations go, this is the first shopping center you reach leaving the University of Richmond, and is close to Genworth and Altria’s headquarters,” Vimal Patel said. “It’s in a good location and was a great business opportunity.”

This is Vimal Patel’s third restaurant venture in the region. He owns Tropical Smoothie Cafés in White Oak Village in eastern Henrico and the Spring Rock Green Shopping Center in Chesterfield.

“We were actually looking for a site to open another Tropical Smoothie location, and then this opportunity presented itself,” he said.

Broker Nathan Hughes with Sperity Realty represented the seller, whose identity was not disclosed.

Christian’s Pizza, a chain launched in Charlottesville in 2001, opened the Village Shopping Center location at 7003-A Three Chopt Road in 2014, the brand’s first in Richmond. That was followed soon after by the VCU location.

