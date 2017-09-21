Celebrating “Beauty Week” with The Caroline Doll & Saks Fifth Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Beauty Week comes to the River City with exciting events at Saks Fifth Avenue in Stony Point! The theme for the week is “Front Row Beauty”, which highlights fun fashion & fall trends that are hitting runways across the world. Educational seminars will also round out this year’s events, which are taking place from September 20th to October 1st. For more information on the events and amazing gifts-with-purchase being offered, you can visit https://www.shopstonypoint.com/events/saks-beauty-event and www.thecarolinedoll.com