Tour some of Virginia’s Iconic and historical homes

CHARLES CITY, Va. – You have a unique opportunity to tour inside some of Virginia’s iconic and historical homes at the 2017 Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour. Tour Organizer Jim Daniels shared a preview of what’s in store this year that features the oldest plantation in the Commonwealth and the homes of past US Presidents. Tickets are $35 and proceeds of this fundraising event will benefit the Westover Episcopal Church, which is hosting the tour on Saturday, September 30th from 9am to 5pm. For more information you can visit http://westoverepiscopalchurch.org/17-pilgrimage/