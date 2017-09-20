The Pickled & Fermented Festival is a Big *Dill

RICHMOND, Va. – Ashley Ray and Sarah Kurysz of the Artisan Pickle Club shared a preview on the popular Pickled & Fermented Festival that returns for the 2nd year! Sara showed us how to make her signature sweet pickled carrots… Come on our and enjoy the 2nd Annual Pickled & Fermented Festival Saturday, September 23rd, from 2pm to 6pm at Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland. This years event will feature live music, pickling and fermenting demonstrations, a pickle juice drinking competition, and of course, lots of pickled treats to try. For more information you can visit http://www.artisanpickles.com/

Sweet Pickled Carrots

3 pounds carrots, cut into sticks and divided into jars

For the brine: 4 cups apple cider vinegar ½ cup water 3 cups brown sugar ½ cup white sugar 1 ½ Tablespoons kosher salt 2 Tablespoons whole dried cloves 2-3 whole dried star anise 2 Tablespoons whole allspice berries 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

Bring brine ingredients to a boil, allow to simmer for 8 minutes. Fill your clean jars with your washed and cut carrots, packing as much as possible into each jar. Pour boiling brine over veggies, filling the jar within ¼ inch of the top. Screw on cap (carefully, its hot!) and allow to cool on the counter for 2 hours. Place in fridge for chilling. You can enjoy the next day or 2 ½ weeks later – the longer you let them sit, the stronger the flavors will be.