State Police trooper shot after Henrico pursuit: Crime Insider

Posted 12:54 am, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:55AM, September 20, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police Trooper was shot in the arm late Tuesday night after a pursuit in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said a female driver was traveling 87 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, when a State Police officer initialed a traffic stop.

The driver didn’t stop and led troopers on a chase that ended with a trooper being shot on Berwickshire Drive, near N Parham Road.

Crime Insider sources said the trooper was struck in the arm and in his bulletproof vest. He is expected to be fine.

After a chase, the suspect was apprehended and is now in police custody. Crime Insider sources said the driver was driving on a suspended license.

Virginia State Police is leading the investigation, but have not released any details at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.