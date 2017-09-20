Missing Richmond woman may hold key to solving murder mystery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are looking for a missing woman who may be in danger and may also have information to help solve a Richmond murder. Shatema Smith was last seen by family and friends on Saturday evening.

Police would like to find Smith and ask her about the death of 33-year-old Montez A. Matthews.

Matthews was found dead in his Frank Road home on Monday afternoon.

When Matthews did not show up for work Monday, his brother drove to his south Richmond home to check on him, Crime Insider sources said. He found Matthews shot to death inside the home.

"[Shatema Smith] may be in danger and she may also have information about this incident to share with detectives," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Smith is described as a black female, 37, who is 5’ 9” tall, approximately 133 pounds, with multiple tattoos (one of them says “TEMA”) on her right arm and left leg."

Police are also looking for Matthews' 2007 Mercedes Benz four-door sedan, silver or gray-colored, with VA license plate VXW-7678.

Family said Matthews wore expensive clothes and that all of his clothes and shoes were gone as well.

Devastated family members who spoke outside the Richmond home said Montez didn't live a perfect life, but was back on his feet and working hard as an excavator.

"Our family is from the country and we told Montez that we didn't like him living in the city," his brother said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at 804-646-3917 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.