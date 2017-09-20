Chesterfield man killed on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nelson Conner Gays, 20, of North Chesterfield, was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 64.

Virginia State Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner worked together to identify Gays as the victim in the Sunday morning crash.

Gays was riding in a 2011 Jeep Cherokee that ran off Interstate 64 eastbound in Newport News at about 3:30 a.m. on September 17.

“The driver attempted to take the Oyster Point Exit, ran off the roadway into the gore area, and struck a tree,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The vehicle became fully engulfed in fire, killing the passenger. The male driver was taken to Riverside Hospital.”

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, police said, and charges were pending.

Friends of Nelson Gays can email news tips and photos here.