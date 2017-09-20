Enjoy These Peanut Butter Cup Popcorn Balls!

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s the annual Fall Popcorn & Peanut Fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America. Local Boy Scout Connor Dunton and his mom Heather Dunton walked us through the steps on creating a great snack you can enjoy by the campfire.. Peanut Butter Cup Popcorn Balls. Connor has been a Scout since the age of 5 and is 2nd in his district for popcorn sales. For more information or to join a local Scout Pack please visit www.joinscoutsva.org

Peanut Butter Cup Popcorn Balls!

• 2 bags (16 cups) of Trail’s End Microwave Kettle Corn

• 1/2 cup (2.5 oz) of Whitley’s Salted Peanuts

• 4 tbsp (2 oz) of unsalted butter

• 4 cups (6.5 oz) of miniature marshmallows

• 1/c cup (4.5 oz) peanut butter

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 1/8 tsp salt

• 1 cup (5.5 oz) miniature peanut butter cups (chilled in the refrigerator until ready to use)

• 1/2 cup (3 oz) chocolate chips

1. Pour the popped popcorn and the salted peanuts into a very large bowl, and toss them together with your hands.

2. In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the butter and miniature marshmallows. Microwave for 90 seconds, then stir with a spatula until the marshmallows are melted and mixed into the butter. Add the peanut butter, vanilla, and salt, and stir well.

3. Pour the peanut butter-marshmallow mixture over the popcorn, and stir until the popcorn is evenly coated. If the popcorn still seems very warm, let it sit for a few minutes until it’s around room temperature before adding the miniature peanut butter cups. When it feels temperate, add the chilled peanut butter cups and mix them in. (Chilling them helps prevent them from melting and getting messy.)

4. Form the popcorn into balls, pressing them firmly between your hands. You should get about 12 3-inch balls from this recipe. Set the finished popcorn balls on a baking sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper.

5. Melt the chocolate chips in the microwave and stir until smooth. Pour the melted chocolate into a plastic bag and snip a small hole in the corner. Drizzle the melted chocolate over the popcorn balls. Refrigerate the tray for 15 minutes, to set the chocolate, before serving.

For the best taste and texture, serve the popcorn balls at room temperature. These popcorn balls taste best the day they are made, but extra popcorn balls can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for several days.