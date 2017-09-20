RICHMOND, Va. —

Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors first Climb to Conquer Cancer, September 23rd, check in 7:30am and the ride starts at 8:30am in Libby Hill Park. Church Hill. The ride/climb up iconic Libby Hill made famous in 2015 World Cycling Championship offers competitive cyclist three experiences: You will compete based on the average Strava times of two climbs of this hill for age-group awards and King of the Mountain/Queen of the Mountain awards; An urban ride through the 29th Street corridor of Church Hill, site of the upcoming 29th Street Bike Walk Boulevard project or your choice of a scenic ride on the roads through Historic Battlefield Park and in the countryside and beyond. Distance options are 63, 44 or 26.2 miles or an off-road ride through the trails of the James River Basin (either an easier Taste of Trails, about 19 miles or the Trail Challenge, that includes more of the James River Park System for 33 miles total).

After your ride, celebrate at the after party and awards ceremony with a beer from Stone Brewing, and food for purchase from a local food truck. For more information and to register visit http://amysarmyrva.com/. Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer research and prevention, including the life-saving cancer research conducted by https://www.massey.vcu.edu/.