Car Accident Survival Guide by Dr. Chris Quigley

Posted 2:45 pm, September 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:09PM, September 20, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Car accidents are an unfortunately common event that can cause significant turmoil and injury to the people involved.  Author Christopher J. Quigley, D.C., C.C.S.T. joins us to discuss his recent book, titled “After the Car Crash”.  Doctor Quigley explains the appropriate courses of action and the potential hidden dangers of car accidents and how you can best protect yourself and your loved ones if you’re involved in a car accident.  For more information you can visit http://www.thebostonwellnessgroup.com/roadmap-to-recovery