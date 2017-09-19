Visit the Outer Banks this Autumn Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Aaron Tuell of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau talk with us about why a beach vacation shouldn’t be limited to the Summer months. The Outer Banks is a perfect destination to visit in the Autumn with fun fall festivals such as the Lost Colony Wine Festival on September 29th and 30th, and the Outer Banks Seafood Festival on October 21st. For more information you can visit www.AmericasFirstBeach.com or https://www.outerbanks.org/

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE OUTER BANKS VISITORS BUREAU}