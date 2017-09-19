Missing man found dead in pond

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 70-year-old man, reported missing from Hopewell, was found deceased Monday night in a Prince George pond.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Thweatt Drive in Prince George Monday to investigate the missing person report.

“Upon arrival, officers conducted a search of the area and located an unresponsive man face down in a pond located on the property,” Prince George Police spokesperson Officer Alexis Grochmal said. “The body was recovered from the water and matched the description of the man missing from Hopewell.”

The man’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for positive identification. The man’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.