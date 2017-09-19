Man found dead in Southside home; person of interest identified

Jon Burkett will have more on this story on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the man found dead inside a South Richmond home Tuesday afternoon has been identified as Montez Matthews.

Matthews was found unresponsive near a back bathroom in his Frank Road home.

“A call for welfare came in from a family member, Richmond Ambulance Authority, Fire Department, Police Department came,” said Dep. Chief Steve Drew.

Crime Insider sources said because Matthews hadn’t shown up for work, his brother drove to his south Richmond home to check on him.

Sources say the brother found Matthews shot to death inside.

“We canvassed the neighborhood and talked to some neighbors,” said Drew. “The medical examiner in is route, forensics is inside processing the scene, taking some measurements. Just as we would in any situation.”

Richmond Police are calling it a death investigation but Crime Insider sources say there is plenty of evidence that points to murder.

We are told by family that Matthews was a flashy dresser and inside the house, all of his clothes and shoes were gone. Those sources said also missing is his 2007 Mercedes 550.

Family members on scene were devastated, and said that Montez didn’t live a perfect life, but he was back on his feet and working hard as an excavator.

His brother said, “Our family is from the country and we told Montez that we didn’t like him living in the city.”

He also said that Montez had watched the 49ers football game Sunday with family in Williamsburg and returned home around midnight.

Crime Insider sources say a person of interest that police want to speak with is Shatema Smith. Some neighbors tell us they saw her leaving his house early Monday morning with another man.

“Neighbors have been cooperative about what they’ve seen and heard,” said Drew. “We are in the process of figuring things out. Even the smallest detail to them may be a big deal to us.”

If you know where Shatema Smith is, police want to hear from you.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.