Maintaining a healthy ‘balance’ as you age

RICHMOND, Va. – Falls are the number one cause of death from injury among older Americans. Richmond podiatrist Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM and physical therapist Stephanie Sultzer, PT, DPT, join us in the studio to discuss the startling facts related to decreased balance with increase age. In honor of Fall Prevention Awareness Week – September 22nd through September 28th, Dr. Waskin and the Foot & Ankle Center is launching it’s Fall Prevention & Balance therapy program. For more information you can visit http://www.320-foot.com/