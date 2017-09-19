Wedding DJ helps save man’s life on the dance floor

AUBURN, MI — A wedding DJ helped save a man’s life during a weekend wedding reception in Michigan.

Dean Rusch just started playing music when he was told a wedding guest suffered a medical emergency.

A man, he was told, had collapsed at the party.

“They had been looking for two minutes for an automatic defibrillator (AED) and the banquet hall had none and nobody had any out of 250 people at the wedding,” Rusch told WNEM.

But Rusch, who is also a tennis coach, carried one with him.

Doctors and nurses at the party used Rusch’s AED to save the man’s life.

“He sat up and he said to Ryan, ‘I’m sorry for ruining your wedding,’” Rusch told WNEM. “And nobody thought about it as ruining the party, we just wanted to save this guy and then it ended up being an amazing, just a joyous bash. We partied like no other wedding ever.”

The wedding guest was taken to the hospital, where doctors are working to determine what caused him to collapse.

“I just happened to be the right guy at the right place at the right time,” Rusch said.