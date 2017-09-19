Hanover school bus mechanic named best in state

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – A school bus mechanic for Hanover County has been named best in the state of Virginia.

Timothy Haddock, an automotive technician with Hanover County Fleet Services, received the honor after winning first place in the Virginia’s Best School Bus Technician Competition Virginia Association of Pupil Transportation (VAPT).

Competing against some of the best in the Commonwealth, Haddock didn’t expect to win the competition.

“I went for the experience,” he said. “I didn’t care where I placed.”

Haddock and the other competitors completed a 50-part written test, then a hands-on test.

The Hanover school bus mechanic then won a ‘run-off’ competition against a technician from James City County. In that competition the mechanics were timed to diagnose a problem with a school bus.

“That’s honestly where I won it,” said Haddock. “I figured my bus’s problem out in a minute and a half.”

It turns out; Haddock had recently fixed a bus with a similar issue.

“It was my knowledge of that issue and my experience that won the award,” he added.

Not only did he win, it was his first time attending the competition on behalf of Hanover County.

Along with bragging rights as the best school bus mechanic in the state, Haddock won a $200 prize and $500 towards attending the national competition, which will be held in November.