Man found dead in Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a man was found shot to death in a home, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police are investigating the man’s death along the 3300 block of Frank Road, off Ruffin Road, in South Richmond.

Police have not yet released details surrounding the man’s death, nor if officers are looking for suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email photos and news tips here.