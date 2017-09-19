Pizza worker fired after giving police officers one hateful receipt

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles-area pizza restaurant has fired an employee for writing a derogatory slur on a receipt of two Torrance police officers who ate there for lunch. The profane receipt came to light after an officer’s wife posted it on social media, KCAL reported.

“I want to share this with everyone to show the unprovoked hatred that my husband and his partners deal with everyday,” her post read. “This is not the type of business that I want to see in the city where I live.”

After confirming the employee’s firing, a Pieology official issued the following statement to KCAL:

The actions of this employee do not in any way reflect the thoughts of Pieology and we are taking swift and serious action to rectify the situation, including terminating the offending employee.

In addition to firing the employee, Pieology has offered a 50-percent discount to uniformed first responders.