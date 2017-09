STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Alyssa Randolph, the 15-year-old Brooke Point High School student last seen leaving school Monday, September 11, has been located, according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office.

She was reported missing last after investigators said she left school, but never got on the school bus.

Investigators believe she may have traveled to Fairfax County, Virginia, but released no information on where she was located.