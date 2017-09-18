Richmond’s ‘Red Shoe Rendezvous’ is back and better than ever! 

RICHMOND, Va. – Enjoy an evening of food, drink, and generosity with the 11th Annual Ronald McDonald House Charities ‘Red Shoe Rendezvous’. Executive Director Kerry Blumberg and franchise owner Whitney Welsh join us to promote the fun and frivolity that will take place at this year’s gala event. There’s also a chance to win big prizes, such as sports tickets, private tours and designer goods, at the ‘Red Shoe Rendezvous’ auction. The event will take place Monday, September 25th from 6pm to 10pm at the Hilton Short Pump Hotel & Spa. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit http://www.rmhc-richmond.org/events/the-red-shoe-rendezvous/