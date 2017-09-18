Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney takes over CBS 6 Instagram

RICHMOND, Va. – On his 262nd day officially in office, Richmond City Mayor Levar Stoney will take over the CBS 6 Instagram account for our summer takeover series. Stoney is the city’s 80th mayor, and also the youngest ever elected to lead the city. He beat six opponents (one dropped out days prior) by capturing five of the nine city voting districts and edging out candidate Jack Berry in the popular vote, 35,525 (36 percent) to 33,447 (34 percent).

The theme of the summer #CBS6Takeover on Instagram is “RVA Makers.” They are the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond.

Eight other makers have hosted a takeover this summer — artists, barbers, publishers, photographers, and engineers – each showing you an inside glimpse of their world. It’s a chance for you to engage and ask them questions, and perhaps discover something new and meaningful.

The best person to wrap up this summer series is the city’s chief navigator, the man who helps shape policy in Richmond.

Stoney’s biography tells of a man who has checked off a lot of “first” and “youngest” boxes along his political trajectory; the first African American Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the youngest member of Governor Terry McAuliffe’s cabinet, and in 2008, youngest leader of a state Democratic Party in the nation — in addition to being the city’s youngest mayor.

We can promise he isn’t the youngest to take over our Instagram account, though.

“I’m going to be a voice for everyone,” Stoney said on election night. “No matter if you voted for me or not, I’m all about bringing this city together.”

On Tuesday, he’s going to share some of the things he celebrates about the city and show you what a day in the life of the mayor is like.

Make sure to follow along here @cbs6, and through our account’s Stories feature.

Every host closes their takeover by answering the question: “What is your dream for Richmond?”

Voting will open after the mayor’s run for who had the best takeover. CBS 6 donates $200 to the winner’s chosen nonprofit.