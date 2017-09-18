Richmond concert raises $6,000 for hurricane relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than 400 people attended a concert Sunday afternoon in Richmond to raise money for the victims of hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Four local bands, Julius Pittman and the Revival, Inside Out, Trademark and En'Novation, performed for free at the event at the Westin hotel.

Danette Hodges, who helped organize the concert, said seeing the devastation hit home for her.

"I think as Virginians we are mindful of the devastation that occurred here in Virginia with Gaston and Isabel," Hodges said. "So we knew firsthand what it was like, how long it takes, the recovery process... So we felt like we could do something to make a difference for those in crisis right now."

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Antoinette Essa were emcees.

The concert raised more than $6,000 for American Red Cross.

