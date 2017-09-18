Missing Prince George man found dead inside basement of his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police have launched a death investigation after a missing Prince George man was found dead inside the basement of his home Monday.

Mathew Wallace was last seen 11 days ago when he walked away from his home around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. The 26-year-old was in need of his medication, according to family members.

Police said they were called to the Sandy Ridge Dr. home for a welfare check. When officers got on the scene they requested a search warrant to search the home due to a pungent smell.

Men in protective suits exited the home after the discovery of Wallace’s body.

Crime Insider sources say there were signs of injury to the body, but will not confirm any foul play.

Police have changed the investigation from a missing person report to a death investigation. Wallace’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an official cause of death.

Family members said Wallace did not have a cell phone, money or identification with him when he went missing. He was last seen off of Sandy Ridge Rd. Wallace formerly served in the Army, police confirmed.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.