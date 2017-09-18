× Juvenile arrested at RIC in connection to fatal shooting in Western Va.

RICHMOND, Va. – A male juvenile was arrested at Richmond International Airport Monday in connection to a fatal shooting in Highland County, located in western Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the investigation started Sunday shortly before 6 p.m. when the Highland County Sheriff’s Office executed a welfare check at a home in the 5200 block of Doe Hill Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased woman with at least one gunshot wound inside the home. Deputies also reported that the woman’s 2009 Subaru Forester was missing from the home.

The investigation into the shooting led State Police to RIC Monday where the missing Subaru was located in the parking lot.

A male juvenile, whose name has not been released because of his age, was taken into custody by RIC Police.

State Police said the fatal shooting remains under investigation.

The woman’s body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and an official cause of death.