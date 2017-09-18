Jon and Claudia thank RPD for hard work at Monument Avenue rally

RICHMOND, Va. — After a busy weekend protecting citizens at Saturday’s Monument Avenue rally, CBS 6 wanted to thank Richmond Police for their hard work.

Reporters Jon Burkett and Claudia Rupcich surprised some Richmond officers with some free lunch Monday in the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives.

Burkett and Rupcich, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, provided some officers with pizza, subs, and salads to say thank you.

“We wanted to thank you for this weekend, making everybody safe and sound and we appreciate everything you did,” said Burkett. “Thank you so much for taking time away from your families and working long hours.”

“We just want you to know that we appreciate the hard work. You kept everyone safe and us safe,” said Rupcich. “Hopefully you’re hungry.”

CBS 6 Gives airs Monday nights at 11 on CBS 6 News.